Why Arizona State Defense Will be Improved in 2025
The 2024 Arizona State Sun Devils are now the standard of the program under Kenny Dillingham.
The team is just mere months removed from a historic season that lifted the city of Tempe to heights that hadn't been seen since 1996 - and it truly appears to only be up from here.
While the Sun Devils are set to retain much of last year's production, there are still departments that the team as a whole - particularly the defense - can improve on.
Three reasons the Arizona State defense will be a unit that improves off of being the fifth-best in the Big 12 in yards allowed and second best in scoring:
1. Improved Pass Rush
One of the biggest weaknesses of last season's squad was the lack of consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks - opposing teams were able to succeed in attempts at chunk plays more than they should have.
This could be something that gets remedied with players returning from injuries and a pair of incoming transfers.
Prince Dorbah is set to return for his final season of college football after accounting for a total of six sacks in 2023.
Transfer Joshua Shanklin committed to Arizona State less than a month ago as the number one edge rushing prospect out of JUCO - he should instantly aid the edge room.
My'Keil Gardner could also factor in as a disrupter on the inside after playing sparingly at Oregon over two seasons.
Defensive coordinator Brian Ward will have much more talent to work with this season on the defensive line - that much is sure.
2. Top Linebacking Core
Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook, and Zyrus Fiaseu comprise what not only could be the best LB core in the conference, but it also could be one of the best groups in the entire country.
The trio was incredibly active across the field in 2024 - stopping the run, confusing quarterbacks, and making massive stops in key victories.
Elliott in particular will look to build off of what was a very successful first season with the program.
Isaiah Iosefa - an incoming freshman hailing from Hawaii - could also figure into the defensive rotation this season.
The linebacking core could be the driving force of a Sun Devil defense that creates a substantial amount of turnovers once again this season.
3. Ward's Coaching
As mentioned previously, it feels as if third-year DC Brian Ward got the most out of his defense last season.
The depth of the edge and cornerback rooms were stretched at times in the last campaign - yet Ward's creative usage of blitz packages, the 4-2-5 base, and various coverages at unexpected times often yielded desired results.
Expect Ward to do an even better job this time around with more talent to work with at all three levels.
Read more about the current state of Sun Devil Football, including three individual defenders to watch this season here, and a recent podcast discussing the ever-developing culture within the program here
Please let us know your thoughts on how the Sun Devil defense could perform in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.