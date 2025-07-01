Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson Named to Preseason All-American Team
Jordyn Tyson is officially on the map as a star after an incredibly successful 2024 season with Arizona State.
The junior was lured to Tempe by head coach Kenny Dillingham after Deion Sanders took over the Colorado program - Tyson sat out the 2023 season before taking off from day one in 2024.
The 6'2" receiver accumulated 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns before an upper-body injury ended his season in the regular season finale.
Now, Tyson heads into the new campaign with a substantial backing from various influential figures around the country, and that is now showing with the potential future first round NFL draft pick being named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Second Team.
A background on the award from the Walter Camp Football Foundation via press release:
"Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Considered the “Father of American Football,” Walter Camp introduced the play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side in 1880."
"Nine years later in 1889, Mr. Camp, then the Yale University head coach, selected the first-ever college football All-America team. The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team. Typically announced in early December, the Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors."
Tyson landed on the second team alongside Elijah Sarratt of Indiana - both placed below Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams.
The dynamic playmaker may not possess the ceiling that Smith or Williams currently hold, but he's in a position to improve off of the second team All-Big 12 honors in 2024.
Tyson's second year under OC Marcus Arroyo and wide receivers coach Hines Ward, alongside his instant rapport that was built with Sam Leavitt should undeniably serve him well over the 12-game season.
