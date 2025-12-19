Why Arizona State’s Duo Belongs Among 2025’s Elite

TEMPE -- Some might categorize the 8-4 record that the Arizona State football program put together during the 2025 season as a disappointment.

While certain points of contention and decries are valid, no one can deny that the program has continued to advance an elite player development program that has resulted in numerous players being considered among the best in college football over the last two seasons.

Jordyn Tyson and Raleek Brown reaped the benefits of this campaign, as both were named among the top 150 players in the 2025 season by Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports.

Tyson Was Best Receiver in Nation Despite Missing Time

Tyson came in at number 46, and very well would have been higher if he had not missed what was effectively four games of action due to a hamstring injury.

Tyson excels at tracking the football and shows outstanding contact balance after the catch to maximize yards after contact. He has the long speed to beat press coverage and the skill set to thrive in the middle of the field and in the red zone.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Battling a hamstring injury and a setback to quarterback Sam Leavitt limited his ceiling, but Tyson still finished with 711 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

There's a very distinct possibility that Tyson would have obliterated the figures of 75 receptions, 1,101 yards, and 10 touchdowns that was recorded in 2024 with better health fortune - he still earned Big 12 first team honors despite missing a sizable amount of action.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The next stop for Tyson is the NFL, as the junior will likely officially announce his intentions to declare in the coming days. He is widely believed to be a top-10 pick come April - he is locked into the first round regardless of anything that develops moving forward.

Brown Had Elite 2025 Season

The junior and former USC standout came in at near the bottom of the rankings at 143, but that doesn't change the fact that he had a strong enough season to result in entering the 2026 NFL draft.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Brown is a lightning-quick runner who can cut on a dime while also generating tough yards when needed. He rushed for 1,141 yards and recorded 31 explosive runs. Brown runs with an alpha mentality and is also a weapon in the passing game, catching 34 passes for more than 300 yards."

Brown stepped into a "workhorse" role after Kyson Brown suffered an injury in the week two loss against Mississippi State, not looking back at any point in the process. The most eye-popping area of Brown's game is perhaps his strength - as he was incredibly difficult to tackle in multiple scenarios in which he ran between the tackles or was utilized in a short-yardage spot.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Brown declared for the draft on Wednesday and has potential to be picked higher than anticipated due to the incredible 2025 season that he put together.

