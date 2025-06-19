EXCLUSIVE: Kaden McCarty Talks Sun Devils' Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to look through their options in the 2027 recruiting class, despite the 2026 recruiting class up to bat and the 2027 recruiting class only being in the deck. This comes at a variety of different recruits, states, and prospects, including the EDGE position.
One of the players to gain an offer is 2027 EDGE Kaden McCarty. McCarty is a four-star EDGE rusher from the state of Texas, which is one of the better states when it comes to football recruiting. He currently resides in the city of Houston, Texas, and attends Cypress Falls High School. He holds offers from many schools, including the Texas A&M Aggies, the Texas Longhorns, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Arizona State Sun Devils target caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his current recruitment, his offer to Arizona State, his top schools, and many more.
"It was great, especially since they recruit the Texas area very well," the EDGE stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer.
The talented recruit has been targeted by one of the premier coaches on the staff. The coach is hopeful for him to take the next step in his recruiting process with the Sun Devils.
"Coach Williams, he’s been wanting me to get on campus and it’s something Im looking forward to."
Visiting the Sun Devils is definitely in the plans for the recruit. He has a timeline in play for the talented recruit.
"I plan to visit next season, to get to meet the staff and see how they coach there players."
Many schools have started to stand out for the recruit. This includes the Arizona State Sun Devils. He provided a full list to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI."
"Ole Miss, ASU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Texas, UNC, and Nebraska are standing out to me. The coaches treat me like a priority."
There are many things that comes to mind for the prospect when he was thinking about the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"When I think of Arizona State I think of Skatt and the crazy season he had last year."
The talented recruit has started to see a difference in the recruiting tactics from the Arizona State Sun Devils who have started to work their way up the ladder.
"The Sun Devils are definitely creeping up higher into my recruiting process. Coach Williams had been in constant contact with me."
