Arizona State Football Rewind: Recent Series vs Arizona
Arizona State is looking to become the premier football program in a new-look Big 12 - half of the battle is officially becoming the dominant program in the state.
While Arizona State looks to be in a completely different stratosphere compared to bitter rival Arizona, they still have work to do to even up a series that began in 1899.
Arizona leads the historic series 51-45-1 (the 2021 Sun Devil victory was vacated) - but Arizona State has largely had their way over the last decade.
The Sun Devils have brought the Territorial Cup back to Tempe in eight of the last 12 contests that have counted - here's a rundown of some of the recent matchups.
2013: Sun Devils Clinch Pac-12 South
Arizona State capped off a seven-game win streak to finish the regular season with a low-drama 58-21 victory.
D.J. Foster ran for two touchdowns, while Jaelen Strong hauled in four passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. The Sun Devil defense also forced three interceptions - including one returned for a touchdown by Damarious Randall.
The Cup stayed in Tempe after the Sun Devils won by a touchdown the season prior.
2018: Dramatic Comeback Victory
Arizona State capped off the first regular season under Herm Edwards with a historic come-from-behind victory.
The 5-6 Wildcats were fighting for bowl eligibility and had a 40-21 lead going into the fourth quarter in Tucson.
A flurry that included two Brandon Ruiz field goals, an 80-yard touchdown drive that took only tow minutes, and an Eno Benjamin touchdown off of an Arizona turnover gifted the Sun Devils an incredibly 41-40 victory.
2020-Present: Marked By Dominant Victories
The Sun Devils have three victories over Arizona this decade (two that are recognized as previously mentioned) - all of them were in dominant fashion.
Arizona State capped off an abbreviated 2020 season by beating the Wildcats by a historic 70-7 margin - a game that resulted in an expedited firing of Kevin Sumlin.
Arizona got revenge in 2023 behind an incredible showing by QB Noah Fifita, while Arizona State exacted revenge last November in Tucson with a 49-7 drubbing that essentially clinched a Big 12 title game appearance for the program.
Read more about the 2025 matchup between the bitter rivals in Tempe here, and more about a recent major recruiting victory by the program from our own Caleb Sisk here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.