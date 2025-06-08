BREAKING: Ronald Derrick Announces Commitment To Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been on a roll, as their recruiting class just keeps adding together to make it one of the most impressive classes in the nation. The Sun Devils currently have one of the more impressive classes, as they have 16 commits in the class. This comes after they landed the commitment of a new prospect on Sunday morning.
Ronald Derrick committed to the Sun Devils out of the blue, as he committed around 11:30 AM EDT on Sunday. Derrick is one of the more underrated prospects in the country, as he currently ranks as a three-star according to Rivals. The Rivals three-star is a defensive commit, as he currently plays defensive end for his high school.
Derrick is a 6-foot-6 frame who measures in at 250 pounds with offers from many schools, including UNLV, Northwestern, Rice, and the Arizona State Sun Devils. He was scheduled to take an official visit to many schools, as according to Rivals, he was set to visit UNLV and Rice to close out his official visits while already taking official visits to Arizona State and Northwestern.
The newest Arizona State commit was just on his official visit, as his visit began on June 6th and lasted through the weekend, as the visit was scheduled to end today. He just received his offer back in May, as he committed to the Sun Devils less than a month after receiving his offer from the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils commit slots in as the 11th highest rated commit with a star rating of 5.6. He is also the second commit in 24 hours as he follows behind offensive lineman Siosaia Lapuaho, who is rated as a defensive end from Waco, Texas, committed to the Sun Devils on Sunday.
The Sun Devils will look to keep adding to their class, as they have the best class inside the conference, as their outstanding 2026 class is one of the best in the country. Having 16 commits in the 2026 recruiting class makes the Sun Devils ahead of schedule, which can easily allow them to take a sigh of relief and gear up for the 2027 recruiting class, which will ramp up come June 15th when the opening day of communication kicks off.
The Waco, Texas athlete is the first player to commit at the defensive end position in the 2026 class, which also fills the need of getting an edge rusher.
