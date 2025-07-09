Commanders Reveal Sweet New Throwback Uniforms From Super Bowl-Winning Era
The Washington Commanders are adding a slick new uniform to their rotation for the 2025 season.
In addition to their home, away, and alternate sets, the team announced a throwback kit on Wednesday morning that will bring back their "Super Bowl Era threads."
Here's a look at the new digs, as worn by tight end Zach Ertz, quarterback Jayden Daniels and safety Jeremy Reaves:
The set features a burgundy helmet with the new Commanders logo and three stripes down the center, a white jersey with burgundy and gold sleeve stripes—and burgundy numbers with gold trim—along with burgundy pants featuring gold and white stripes down the sides.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Washington plans to wear these new uniforms three times in 2025: Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks (Sunday Night Football), Week 13 against the Denver Broncos (Sunday Night Football), and Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys (Christmas Day).
The new uniforms come amid owner Josh Harris saying the Commanders plans to "honor the past," and an agreement with the District of Columbia to build a stadium at the old RFK site—where the team played from 1961 to '96.