Arizona State Stumbles in Big 12 Power Rankings
TEMPE -- The Big 12 has been as wide-open in the 2025 season as the year prior, as evidenced by Arizona State and Iowa State both struggling to find footing in the league a year after being the representatives in the conference title game.
Arizona State on SI takes a look at the best teams in the conference heading into week 10 below.
HM: Arizona State
The Sun Devils deserve a mention simply due to the pair of ranked victories from within the conference - particularly defeating Texas Tech two weeks ago.
Sam Leavitt potentially being out for an extended period of time is a less-than-ideal development for Kenny Dillingham, but it feels foolish to count the Sun Devils out until there's no mathematical chance to repeat as league champions.
5. Utah
Utah currently sits in the number five spot following a dominant 53-7 victory over Colorado.
Devon Dampier continues to be a revelation at quarterback, and the Utes' only two losses were to other top teams in the conference.
Utah's most crucial challenge over the rest of the regular season is a home game against a fellow team at the top of the standings this week.
4. Houston
Houston is seemingly a legitimate contender for the conference crown after a 7-1 start, a win over ASU, and a relatively light finish to their league schedule.
Willie Fritz wins everywhere he goes - this is no different. QB Conner Weigman has been a revelation, and the Houston defense has played admirably this season.
3. Texas Tech
Texas Tech is firmly back in the conference title race, as they face Kansas State, West Virginia, and UCF in three of their last four games.
The game against BYU in two weeks will likely determine the Red Raiders' season, and the recent ruling out of QB Will Hammond for the season isn't encouraging either.
2. Cincinnati
Cincinnati gets the benefit of the doubt for the moment as one of only two undefeated teams in the Big 12 at this point.
QB Brendan Sorsby and head coach Scott Satterfield will be tested on Saturday with a road game against Utah.
1. Brigham Young
BYU has firmly entrenched themselves as the top team in the Big 12 at the moment.
A string of uninspiring victories to begin the season has been covered up with convincing wins over Utah and Iowa State since. Freshman QB Bear Bachmeier appears to be improving by the week as well.
