Ranking Sam Leavitt 2024 Performances: #7 Brigham Young
Pursuing Sam Leavitt out of the transfer portal following the 2023 season is indubitably one of the best decisions Kenny Dillingham has made in his time as Arizona State's head coach.
Leavitt burst onto the scene as a star as a redshirt freshman last season - and ASU on SI takes a look at each individual performance that was put forward last season in honor of the new season quickly approaching.
Today takes us to Leavitt's showing in one of the most crucial games of last season against then-16th ranked Brigham Young:
First Quarter
The Sun Devils began the hard-fought battle with a nearly five minute long drive that only stretched 54 yards - Cam Skattebo did the bulk of work on the drive, but Leavitt did complete a 10 yard pass to Jordyn Tyson.
The Sun Devils went into quarter two with the ball and a 7-0 lead.
Second Quarter
Leavitt tossed an interception on the very first play of the second quarter, which became one of his worst mistakes of the season.
He responded the next drive with a 54 yard connection to Tyson that eventually resulted in another Skattebo touchdown to put Arizona State up 14-0.
The Sun Devils then attempted an unexpected onside kick in which was recovered by them - once again, Skattebo did a large bulk of the work, but Leavitt did complete a 15 yard pass to Chamon Metayer.
The Sun Devils went into halftime up 21-3.
Third Quarter
The Cougars scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half following a turnover on downs by the Sun Devils - but did not convert on the two point conversion. Leavitt naturally made what could have been the play of the game the next drive with an incredible 61 yard dot to Xavier Guillory that resulted in an Arizona State touchdown.
Fourth Quarter
Two consecutive Brigham Young touchdowns brought the game to within five points with just over eight minutes remaining.
A couple of Leavitt scrambles and a 30 yard connection to Tyson seemingly put the Sun Devils in a strong position to win the game, but Leavitt was stopped short on a fourth down run play.
Arizona State obviously eventually won the contest after a bizarre finish, and Leavitt showcased much more positive than negative this day.
