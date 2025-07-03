Arizona State DB Room Among Best in West
The Arizona State Sun Devils are entering the 2025 college football season with what is an indubitable sense of intrigue surrounding the program from the outside.
The attention is very warranted, as the program rose to win 11 games after winning just six in the two seasons prior.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and Cam Skattebo received the vast majority of credit for the metioric rise to the top of the college football world - but the other aspects of the roster absolutely have to receive requisite credit as well.
Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports understood the assignment here - as he ranked Arizona State's defensive back unit as the best in the Western region of the United States.
More explanation below:
"The Sun Devils are loaded in the back third of the defense."
"This is an elite secondary: ASU was 23rd in the nation with 4.93 passes defended per game, and this year the unit will be even better. Keith Abney can be a lock down corner and Javan Robinson will make it difficult for offenses to push everything to his side. Xavion Alford is one of the best safeties in the nation, and Myles Rowser gives them a formidable duo at the position."
The starting duos are difficult to match from any angle in this context - Alford/Rowser are a pair of dynamic ball hawks that can create turnovers and disruption at a moment's notice. Abney has broken onto the scene over the last year as a legitimate CB1, while Robinson complimented him perfectly and made arguably the most vital play of the 2024 Sun Devil season by intercepting Jake Retzlaff in the victory over BYU.
The depth should absolutely be intriguing to members of Sun Devil faithful as well - including a pair of Purdue transfers that are seeking a winning situation.
"Throw Nyland Green and Adrian Wilson into the mix with Kyndrich Breedlove plating the Nickel and this unit is extremely deep and talented."
