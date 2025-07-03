Will Arizona State DL Be Difference Maker in 2025?
There is much to be thrilled about the Arizona State football program through the lens of a fan - the program won nearly double the amount of games in 2024 that they did the two years prior. They also enter the 2025 season as the perceived favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions.
The top-end talent on the roster is headlined by Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - but the defense has numerous phenomenal talents that could raise the ceiling of Brian Ward's unit.
Among the talents is defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal, who is set to enter his senior season in Tempe after enjoying a successful 2024 campaign for what was a top five defense in the conference.
O'Neal was accidentally included under 14th ranked Iowa State in ESPN's 'sleeper' list for top 25 teams - it's still worth discussing the talented lineman regardless.
More on O'Neal from analyst Kyle Bonagura
"O'Neal turned in a productive 2024 season, finishing with four sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in what was expected to be his final season in Tempe. However, as a former junior college transfer, O'Neal benefited from the ruling that granted juco transfers an extra year of eligibility and will return for his final season with a chance to develop into a more well-rounded pass rusher. He started six games last year, and with the strong possibility of an expanded role, it wouldn't be a surprise if O'Neal chases double-digit TFLs or sacks."
O'Neal is joined by 2024 All-Big 12 selection C.J. Fite, Zac Swanson, Prince Dorbah, and Clayton Smith as major players on the defensive line group that should be able to compliment the other two levels of the defense quite well.
One of the major issues that faced the defense last season was a lack of consistency when it came to generating pass rush - the return of Dorbah/Smith and expected steps forward for players such as O'Neal should bode well for the concern.
