BREAKING: Arizona State's Leavitt, Dillingham on Cover of NCAA 2026
The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils football team has officially hit a peak of national intrigue.
It was revealed on Tuesday morning that the Arizona State pitchfork logo will be included in flag form on the standard cover of 'College Football 26', while Sun Devil star quarterback Sam Leavitt and head coach Kenny Dillingham appear together on the deluxe edition.
This caps off a meteoric rise for the program, who was among the lowest rated teams in the re-launch of the college football game last July - now, the hunters are set to become the hunted.
The prominence of Arizona State is very warranted, as the program reached the College Football Playoff for the first time ever behind the efforts of Leavitt, Dillingham, and the remainder of the program.
Dillingham has risen to one of the most respected figures in the sport over the last two seasons, having lifted the Sun Devil program - his alma matter - out of a dark period into a future that couldn't be brighter.
The biggest puzzle piece of Dillingham's success to this point of his tenure in Tempe has been bringing Leavitt into the fold in December 2023.
The former Michigan State signal caller played sparingly as a freshman before departing once the Spartans hired Jonathan Smith as head coach - that lead the talented signal caller to the Arizona State program to compete with Jaden Rashada.
The rest is history - Leavitt beat Rashada out and accounted for 29 total touchdowns en route to being named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2024.
Dillingham hasn't had enough positive things to say about the possible Heisman contender since the beginning of last season - among those this tidbit after the Sun Devils' massive victory over Kansas State that put the program in position to make the conference title game.
"Sam's going to play on Sundays. There is zero doubt in my mind. Sam's an NFL player...He's going to be the face of Sun Devil football. Everyone wants to talk about me. I suck if I don't have a quarterback."
The game is set to release on July 10.
