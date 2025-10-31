Sun Devils Regroup After Houston Loss, Focus Turns to Iowa State
Arizona State football is once again facing a critical moment in its season. After falling 24–14 to Houston in a game that was essentially decided before the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils need to regroup quickly.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham didn’t sugarcoat the situation after the loss. He emphasized that the team needs to get back to the basics and find consistency on both sides of the ball if they want to stay alive in the Big 12 race.
“It’s not impossible to win the Big 12 right now,” Dillingham said. “But we have to take care of our own business. We can’t afford to slip again.”
With Arizona State now 4–2 overall, every remaining game matters. To keep their championship hopes alive, the Sun Devils must win out, starting this Saturday against Iowa State, last season’s Big 12 title game opponent.
Injuries and Uncertainty
Dillingham confirmed that the statuses of wide receiver Jordan Tyson and quarterback Sam Leavitt remain uncertain. Both players are expected to be evaluated throughout the week, with updates coming on Wednesday.
“It’s absolutely vital that we get healthy at the right positions,” Dillingham said. “We need everyone available for this stretch run.”
The matchup against Iowa State won’t be easy. The Cyclones are known for their physical defense and disciplined secondary, though they’ve also been dealing with injuries of their own.
For Arizona State, capitalizing on those weaknesses could be the difference between staying in the Big 12 race or falling out of contention.
Coaching Changes and Team Support
The team also faces a sudden coaching shift, as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle takes an indefinite leave of absence for health reasons. Dillingham expressed full support for his longtime mentor.
“Coach Ragle is family,” Dillingham said. “He’s done so much for this program and for me personally. We’re all behind him as he takes the time he needs.”
Ragle’s absence comes amid struggles on special teams, an area Dillingham admitted must improve heading into the second half of the season.
For the Sun Devils, it’s more than just another conference game. It’s a chance to bounce back, prove their toughness, and keep their Big 12 hopes alive.
