Inside Player Development Progress at ASU

The Sun Devils are becoming a program known for developing talent, elevating under-the-radar players, and turning them into some of the Big 12’s most productive athletes.

This shift is becoming one of the biggest reasons Arizona State is gaining attention across college football.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates win with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Breakout Stars Emerging

The 2025 season proved just how far the program has come. Even though the Sun Devils didn’t bring home any of the Big 12’s major individual awards, the number of players recognized across the all-conference teams shows the strength of ASU’s development pipeline.

Many of these players weren’t big-name recruits. Most of them arrived with little national hype. But once they got to Tempe, they grew into leaders and elite playmakers.

Wide receiver Jordan Tyson is one of the most impressive examples.

Despite missing several games due to injury, he still earned First Team All–Big 12 honors. In just about seven complete games, he produced roughly 60 catches, around 640 yards, and eight touchdowns, numbers that reflect elite consistency.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson’s breakout season shows how well Arizona State can maximize offensive talent, especially with receivers who fit their fast, versatile system.

Running back Raleek Brown also stepped into a much larger role than expected and thrived. When injuries and lineup changes pushed him into the feature-back position, he responded with consistency and carried the team when games were close over the season.

Brown finished the season with more than 1,300 total yards and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team. His success shows how ASU’s system adjusts to its players, not the other way around.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Defense Built on Hard Work and Opportunity

Linebackers Keshaun Elliot t and Jordan Crook helped anchor the defense and were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Elliott led the team in sacks and earned an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the top pre-NFL Draft showcases. Crook became a reliable middle-of-the-field presence, improving each week and finishing near the top of the team in tackles.

These players represent the new standard Arizona State has set. The program isn’t collecting talent; they are building it. Coaches are identifying players with potential and shaping them into high-impact assets for the program.

As Arizona State looks toward the future, its growing reputation for developing players may become its recruiting tool. Talent is essential, but what the Sun Devils prove year after year is even more valuable is growth and potential, which helps run a successful program.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .