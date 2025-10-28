Naming Iowa State Players Arizona State Must Focus On
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils' hopes of another Big 12 title lie in the result of their week 10 road game against the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Sun Devils enter the game sporting a 5-3 record and are 3-2 in the league with four games remaining. The 3-2 record keeps the door open to finish in the top two of the league standings, but they will have to win out and receive help in the form of other teams dropping games on their own end.
Iowa State has lost three games in a row, but the Cyclones are still a quality team, with head coach Kenny Dillingham calling them a virtual reflection of his Sun Devil team in his weekly press conference on Monday.
Arizona State on SI briefly discusses three players who will be key to containing the pursuit of a victory.
Rocco Becht
Becht has been a three-year standout at quarterback for the Cyclones - enjoying a strong performance against ASU last year in the conference title game despite the loss.
The redshirt junior has scored 76 total touchdowns in his career - blending timely runs, a strong arm, and high IQ into truly becoming a respectable successor to NFL star Brock Purdy.
Becht is likely the key to an Iowa State win this week after struggling the previous week against BYU.
Abu Sama III
Sama is a junior running back from Iowa that has scored 12 touchdowns on the ground in his career. Sama has yet to provide much value as a receiver, but has now enjoyed three distinct successful seasons as a rusher.
Sama is quicker than expected, has strong ball carrier vision, and can be utilized in a number of in-game scenarios.
Carson Hansen is worth mentioning as well, but Sama has received a bit more work overall during the course of the year.
Jamison Patton
Patton has served as the rare playmaker in an Iowa State defense that hasn't generated many sacks nor created many turnovers in 2025.
Patton leads the team with two interceptions, is second with three pass breakups, and has also collected 40 total tackles to this point.
The moral of the story - Matt Campbell once again has a talented team that is absolutely capable of knocking the Sun Devils off this week.
Arizona State and Iowa State are set to face-off on Saturday morning, with a start time that is set for 10 A.M. AZT.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!