Three Arizona State Football Players Poised to Bounce Back
The Arizona State football program that has been manned by Kenny Dillingham since November 2022 has become synonymous with facing adversity.
From dealing with a bowl ban, to facing scholarship reductions, to even being forced to become members of a new conference - it hasn't been a path without turbulence for quite some time.
Now, the 2025 Sun Devils will seek to replicate what was done the year prior when the program secured the Big 12 title in the first season as official members - and they may not be able to do it again unless they are able to receive bounce-back campaigns from key players across the board.
Three players who should bounce back from adversity in 2025 - whether it's injury, being a recent transfer, or anything in between:
Jordyn Tyson
The selection of Tyson feels like taking the easy way out, but returning from shoulder injuries often comes with potential tricky ramifications.
Tyson has been a full go since spring practices commenced - the Colorado transfer should have no restrictions ahead of game one.
Expect Tyson to bounce back in the fashion of being able to finish a meaningful season with an even more robust statistical output while also being able to contribute to numerous victories.
Prince Dorbah
Dorbah is set for his final season in Tempe after being limited to seven games last season due to various lingering injuries.
The talented third-year Sun Devil accounted for six sacks in 2023 and figures to be a prominent member of Brian Ward's defensive line.
Expect Dorbah to bounce back in 2025 and be the leader of an improved Arizona State pass rush.
Nyland Green
The former five star cornerback prodigy joined the Sun Devils after previously playing for Georgia and Purdue.
Green is coming off of the most productive season of his career in 2024 for the Boilermakers - totaling 23 tackles and two sacks.
Expect Green to figure into the cornerback room that is coached by Bryan Carrington - the highly touted 2021 recruit still has much to offer the Sun Devil defense this season.
