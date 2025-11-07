Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham Made Plans Clear to Players Amid New Job Rumors
Even as Arizona State has regressed in 2025, coach Kenny Dillingham remains a great story. Dillingham, a Phoenix native and Arizona State alumnus, took the reins of the Sun Devils before the 2023 season and in a year’s time transformed them into a national contender.
It's the type of coaching job that encourages other, bigger programs to sniff around—but on Friday Dillingham told KMVP-FM in Phoenix that he isn't going anywhere, relaying a message that he said he gave to his team last week.
“My next door neighbor’s my sister. My parents live three doors down,” Dillingham said. “My wife’s parents were five doors down ... having [the] family support here is a really cool thing.”
Dillingham noted that his wife is an avid football fan and wanted Arizona State to compete for and win conference and national championships.
Those may be difficult this year—the Sun Devils are currently sixth in a crowded Big 12—but it’s clear Dillingham has the program in its best shape in a decade or more.
“I know the things that I want. I know my goals. I know what’s needed to achieve those things personally and professionally,” Dillingham said. “I don't really worry about anything but our players. ... I just keep my head down and try to do the best job that I can for our players.”
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.