Kennny Dillingham Talks Transfers, Program Culture of Arizona State
Just over 90 days remain until the 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils debut what should be a team that can build off of success that has been found over the last 12 months.
With the start of the season approaching at a swift pace comes the increased visibility of head coach Kenny Dillingham, who has become a favorite around the country to fans, fellow coaches, and media alike.
Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd hosted Dillingham on 'The Herd' - Dillingham's second stop talking to a media member today, and further proof of the positive image that the tactician has built up.
The conversation began with Cowherd bringing up Army transfer RB Kanye Udoh and wondering if he is a standout example of the culture fits the program is seeking out - ultimately the question settled on why the program went out to secure his commitment.
"One, his film was really good. So, you turn on the film, and you're like 'okay, this kid is a really good player.' On top of that, when you talk to him on the phone, his maturity level was obviously super high, and part of that is his discipline level is super high... for us, we wanted a kid who was driven, mature to come into here and replace (Skattebo)."
Udoh has reportedly thoroughly impressed throughout spring camp - he appears poised to be the lead back in Tempe this upcoming season despite being part of a talented position group.
Dillingham was then asked if there was anything that he took from his time as offensive coordinator with the Oregon Ducks in 2022 into the head coaching role at his alma matter.
"The fun. I think when you think of Oregon - there's a brand behind what they do. Green, yellow, fast, fun, explosive. That's what you think about. And I think for me, it was what is the brand of ASU football going to be? When people look at those gold jerseys, what do they think about? And I want it to be passion."
The desired brand development was obvious over the course of 2024, as ASU won the hearts of many around the nation for coming together and winning 11 games despite going into the season considered near-universal underdogs.
Dillingham has injected excitement, passion, togetherness, and the importance of continuity back into the Sun Devil program - which is arguably as crucial to the future success in Tempe as anything else is.
As for the season at hand, read more about Udoh and what his first season in Tempe could look like here, along with the announced kickoff times of four early season Arizona State matchups here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the first half of the discussion when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.