Projecting Kanye Udoh's First Season With Arizona State
One of the toughest jobs the Arizona State coaching staff will have in the 2025 season is replacing Cam Skattebo after the Sun Devil legend nearly played his way into being a Heisman finalist last December.
Skattebo ran for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns while also going for 605 yards via the air over 13 appearances.
The season-long effort nearly garnered Skattebo a spot in the Heisman Trophy ceremony - although he ultimately finished fifth in the voting process.
That is quite the legacy to live up to - and the coaching staff knew they had to find ways to ease the loss months in advance.
Kenny Dillingham and staff made a valiant effort to head into the next season with a sufficient running back room, and eventually found an intriguing name that was in the transfer portal at the right time.
Kanye Udoh - a standout for the run-heavy Army Black Knights in 2024 - transferred to the Sun Devil program less than a week after entering the portal last December.
The junior ran for 1,641 yards and 11 touchdowns with the program - with a large percentage of the production being from 2024.
While Udoh hasn't had much of an opportunity to be a receiving threat, he absolutely could become one in Marcus Arroyo's dynamic offense. Udoh is also elusive, has a quick first step, and is typically patient when it comes to looking for space.
Udoh is on pace to be the starting back in the grand scheme of what should be one of the elite offensive units in the country - although the RB room at-large is quite capable as well.
The transfer may not reach the heights that Skattebo did over the last two seasons, but he was a top target of the Arizona State staff for a very pointed reason nonetheless.
The projected starter should enjoy a quality first season in Tempe.
We already predicted that Udoh will join a lengthy list of Sun Devil greats to run for 1,000 yards - that won't change here despite Raleek and Kyson Brown being in the fold too.
2025 Prediction: 1,080 rushing yards, 8 touchdowns
Read more about other significant transfers in the history of the Sun Devil program here - Udoh looks to join that group this season.
