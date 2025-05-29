Kickoff Times Announced For First Four Arizona State Games
Year three of the Kenny Dillingham era for the Arizona State Sun Devils is now just 93 days away - the season is set to kickoff at the end of August.
With the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff comes inevitable expectations and intrigue that follows the whole team. Following the schedule is one of the many ways to engage in the building of anticipation.
While the Big 12 Conference typically waits until the week before games to set kickoff times due to various T.V. deals in place, they did opt to reveal some early season times this morning.
Four of Arizona State's first five games now have a set start time and broadcast network to accompany the days that were set months ago - here's how the schedule through the end of September shakes out:
NAU: August 30, 7 P.M. Arizona time; Game will be broadcast on ESPN+
The Sun Devils will welcome the Lumberjacks to Tempe for what should be a resounding victory for the presumptive Big 12 favorites. Note: If you desire to watch this game, don't forget to subscribe to ESPN+ to be able to watch.
@Mississippi State: September 7, 4:30 P.M. AZT; Broadcast on ESPN2
This game will kickoff at 6:30 Mississippi time in front of a national audience - it should be a humid and loud night in Starkville, but the Sun Devils should have the upper hand
Texas State: September 14, 7:30 P.M. AZT; Broadcast on TNT/HBO Max
The Sun Devils will get another shot to play in front of a national audience against a pesky mid-major program that nearly beat them last season.
Texas Christian: September 27, 6 P.M AZT; Broadcast on Fox
Friday night lights. Big 12 sleeper in TCU. In front of a large audience on Fox. This is what the program has been building towards over the last three years - this is a prime opportunity to validate outside belief in this team.
The kickoff time for the week four date with Baylor on September 21 has not yet been announced - it will likely remain that way until September.
The Sun Devils will likely be favored in all four contests, but the games must still be played - the times being announced provide a bit more clarity for fans as the season is fast approaching.
Read more about the 2025 Sun Devil outlook - including a game-by-game schedule prediction here, and why an already good Arizona State defense could be even better this upcoming season here.
Please let us know your thoughts on how the early season schedule is shaping up when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.