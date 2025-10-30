Kenny Dillingham Breaks Down Stakes of Iowa State Matchup
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are entering a Week 10 matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones in what is a rematch of the 2024 Big 12 title game.
The matchup features much less luster than was expected before the season began, as both teams are going into the week with three losses.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham believes that there is much more at stake than meets the eye heading into the game - at least according to what was said after Wednesday's practice.
"No, it's a battle of two really good teams that are frustrated, probably that, you know, we're not winning more games. So it's a battle of two teams that, you know, I know Coach (Matt) Campbell, and he's one of the best coaches in our league, and he finds ways to win for a long time."
"And he's not an excuse maker. He's a guy that just finds ways to win. And I hope that from that perspective, it's the Battle of two teams that are that want to win a football game really badly, that feel like they're close."
Iowa State has only posted two losing seasons since Campbell took over in 2016, showing the culture that he has instilled in Ames. This was reflected in the program, making an unlikely jump from a four-win season in 2022 to 11 wins in 2024.
The frustration is surely there on both sides as well, as the Sun Devils lost their first home game in nearly two years against Houston last Saturday, while Iowa State has lost three conference games in a row.
Arizona State on SI explores what's at stake and game details below.
Big 12 Standing Implications of Game
Arizona State still has an outside shot of returning to Arlington on the first Saturday of December - but they must win out over the final four games, and they might have to do so with Jeff Sims as the starting quarterback.
As for Iowa State - the Cyclones are already all but eliminated from conference title play, but have a chance to build forward into next year under the likely assumption that QB Rocco Becht returns for a final year of eligibility.
Game Details for Saturday
Arizona State-Iowa State is set for a start time of 10 A.M. AZT from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The game is set to be broadcast on TNT.
