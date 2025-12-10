Arizona State's Culture Remains Rock Solid Despite Potential Turnover

TEMPE -- Cocern of cracks within the infrastructure of the Arizona State football program has been greatly exaggerated in recent days following a myriad of reports regarding to players on the 2025 team that are expected to play elsewhere next season.

Kenny Dillingham has been a consistent, steadying voice of the program - the 35-year old is exactly the type of coach that a large sum of players gravitate towards. This shouldn't change - even through inevitable roster change - as Dillingham's culture remains as strong as ever.

This was reinforced with a pair of statements that the third-year head coach made pertaining to Arizona State's bowl preparations for the December 31 Sun Bowl against Duke, as well as opening the door for anyone who has been part of the 2025 team to continue to practice with the team in the coming weeks despite potentially holding an uncertain status for 2026.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillingham's Vision of Bowl Preparations is Clear

“Yeah, we want to get better and become the best team we can when we play the next game we play. The mission is to get better every single day and become the best version of us and have fun doing it. So I had a lot of fun today. I'll say that I had a lot of fun coming out here and coach football. A lot of people don't get to do that.”

The Dillingham adage of "have more fun working harder than anybody in the country" continues to reign true here. The coaching staff, players that still remain, and the fanbase continue to be bought in - all parties recognize that this game serves as a springboard to carry positive momentum into an even more challenging 2026 campaign (at least schedule wise) - Duke will be a worthy opponent in the process as well.

Arizona State Welcomes Players Who Are Unsure of Future

One of the most commendable traits Dillingham has is always being an advocate for his players - current, former, or in limbo - regardless of situation. This was extended when the head coach stated on Tuesday that any player that has been a member of the 2025 team is welcome to continue practicing with the squad, even if they have an uncertain future in Tempe.

“100% if somebody wants to enter the portal and be a part of our team, they have 100% the ability to be a part of this team. This is the 2025 team. Unfortunately, this is like the bridge in today's era between the 25 team and the 2026 right? But this is the ‘25 kids team. If anybody wanted to be a part and go through prep and play in the game and be a part of this team, they have the right to do that, because this is still their team.”

Joey Su'a - an offensive lineman that has played sparingly over the last two seasons - was an active participant on Tuesday despite announcing the intention to enter the transfer portal. This is one of the most indicative signs that players still hold respect and admiration for all aspects of the program in the face of potentially moving elsewhere in the weeks to come.

This has been a recurring theme beyond this season as well, as former players such as safety Jordan Clark were able to find secure destinations in the portal in large part due to Dillingham vouching for them - this has to be something that is a draw to prospective Sun Devils, as the soon-to-be fourth year coach has yet to switch up from who he's always been.

Arizona State defensive back Javan Robinson (12) celebrates a fumble recover against Arizona during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

