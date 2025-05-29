Kenny Dillingham Used End of Playing Career to Advantage
The Arizona State football program is currently on an incredible upward trajectory - less than three years after facing a serious NCAA investigation.
The largest driving factor behind the turnaround is no other than head coach Kenny Dillingham, who overhauled the culture and energy within the program from day one.
The meteoric rise from Dillingham in the coaching world likely is a result of the 35 year old stepping into the role of coach early on in life.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked all of the head coaches at the FBS level based on how successful each of their respective playing careers were.
Dillingham was not included in the ranking - as he did not play in college.
This fact is well-documented amongst the Sun Devil faithful, but it is a fascinating tidbit for those who are not aware.
More from Rittenberg:
"Dillingham began coaching as a 17-year-old in high school after an ACL tear ended his playing career. He coached the junior varsity team at his high school before coming to Arizona State, where he didn't play but continued coaching at his high school."
The early start in coaching gained Dillingham a unique advantage that others that started later typically aren't afforded - perspective.
Dillingham famously worked under Mike Norvell as a graduate assistant in Tempe before following the latter to Memphis program, where the youngest offensive coordinator in the nation continued to build up his repertoire as an all-around coach while garnering attention from across the nation.
This stop resulted in future stops at Auburn, Florida State, and Oregon.
Over a decade of rising up the ranks resulted in Dillingham taking his dream job in Tempe - and the rest is history.
In the years since, the head man has filled the stands back up at Mountain America Stadium, has secured a Big 12 title, and has brought NFL talents into the program such as QB Sam Leavitt.
All of this is quite possibly due to a season-ending ACL tear in 2007 - that fateful injury created the mastermind that is now seeking to take the Sun Devil program to new heights in the future.
