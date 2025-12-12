Why Two ASU Stars Rank Among the Big 12’s Best

TEMPE -- The 2025 regular season campaign has now been in the rearview for two weeks following a disheartening 23-7 loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Nov 28 - the loss both eliminated the program from having an opportunity to compete for a back-to-back Big 12 title and dropped their 12-game record to 8-4.

There were several silver linings that should be taken out of the campaign despite falling short of what was expected heading into the August 30 season opener - particularly the ceiling-raising talent that has allowed the Sun Devils to re-emerge as a real threat nationally.

Arizona State stars Jordyn Tyson and Keith Abney II were recently recognized by Pro Football Focus as All-Big 12 selections, continuing the trend of Arizona State proving to be amongst the premier player development hubs in the nation.

Tyson factored in as an official All-Big 12 first team selection as well, despite effectively missing four games due to a hamstring injury suffered in a 26-22 win over Texas Tech on Oct 18. The junior was on pace to shatter the statistical output he had seen in 2024, and was well on his way to finishing his Arizona State career high up on leaderboards, for a program that has seen numerous superb wide receivers come and go.

Abney's journey to greatness in Tempe has been a fascinating one, as the now-junior flipped his commitment from Utah State to ASU just weeks after Kenny Dillingham and a newly formed staff - opting to stick through minimal playing time during a 3-9 campaign in 2023.

March 30, 2022; Tempe, AZ, USA; ASU helmets during a practice at Kajikawa Practice fields. Football Asu Fb | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Abney, seeing things through, was rewarded, as the starting corner has put together two of the best individual seasons at corner in the history of the program. The Texas native has become a darling of scouts, metric systems, and fans alike despite posting a relatively modest frame for a boundary cornerback.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What Abney/Tyson Mean to Program

The obvious answer as to what the stars meant to the program if they both played their final game is that the 2024 season would not have gone the way it did without them - they were two of the most obvious players in resetting the culture in Tempe.

Beyond their on-the-field contributions, Abney and Tyson are both prime examples of the elite player development that has transpired within the program over the last three seasons - this is an absolute top-tier selling point when recruiting across different medians.

