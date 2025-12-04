This Arizona State Recruit Could Start Early in Career

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now fully immersed in recruiting season following an 8-4 regular season in 2025 - early signing day came and went on Wednesday, with a certain high-profile recruit officially signing with the program.

Kenny Dillingham officially secured one of the highest-rated players during his tenure in Del Valle (Texas) quarterback Jake Fette, who has been committed to Arizona State since September of 2024, refusing to switch up despite overtures from other major programs - that decision has potential to pay off quite abruptly.

This belief has been echoed in recent weeks, including by ESPN's Billy Tucker believes that Fette has potential to start as a true freshman in 2026 - pending the uncertain status of the incumbent starting player.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Fette Might See Field Early in 2026

"Assuming Sam Leavitt goes in the portal, Fette, the No. 4-ranked dual threat, brings a lot of great traits to the Sun Devils offense. He's super athletic and mobile, with the field vision to keep his eyes downfield while on the move."

"Fette is very similar to Leavitt in stressing defenses with his arms and legs. Fette also has good touch and anticipation on short to midrange throws. Coach Kenny Dillingham will challenge defenses schematically with a lot of shifts, motions and backfield action that will maximize Fette's dynamic skill set in and outside the pocket."

Fette has been seen as a player who has several stylistic similarities with Leavitt, including as a play extender and an athlete. OC Marcus Arroyo appeared pleased that the senior officially signed with the Sun Devils in a post made on X.

Boom!! Time to work my man!! So proud of you brotha! You’ve worked your tail off & earned it! 🤝🏽🙏🏽 @jake_fette1 https://t.co/IBwYx80O4b — Coach Arroyo (@coacharroyo) December 3, 2025

Fette's natural talent, work ethic, and the fact that he will be an early enrollee all help his case to start in 2026, but there are still some factors at play that may prevent this.

Potential Roadblocks to Fette Starting in 2026

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detail view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The most obvious obstacle is Leavitt's uncertain future, as there is still a chance that the redshirt sophomore remains in Tempe after reportedly being open to a change of scenery in recent weeks.

Even if Leavitt does depart, Cameron Dyer returns as a fellow four-star recruit who already has a full season of experience in Dillingham and Arroyo's system. There is always the potential to add a transfer portal quarterback as well - so stay tuned in the coming weeks as to what the program opts to do at the position.

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) fakes a hand-off during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

