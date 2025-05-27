Is There a Future HC on Arizona State's Football Staff?
A majority of the focus surrounding the Arizona State football program is based around three names - Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and Kenny Dillingham.
Dillingham has become something of a folk hero in the Phoenix area after returning to his alma matter and taking the program to heights that hadn't been a reality in nearly 30 years - the 35 year old mastermind deserves due credit for that feat.
However, he also has one of the very best staffs in college football at his disposal, including assistants that very well could become head coaches in their own rights in short order.
Three of the most likely assistants under Dillingham to become head coaches in the near future:
Marcus Arroyo
Arroyo is the obvious choice when it comes to a future head coach candidate currently on the staff.
The second year OC was head coach at UNLV for two-plus seasons before unfortunately parting ways with the program - the 45 year-old coach had an extremely impressive track record prior to the stint in Las Vegas, including time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and University of Oregon.
Arroyo has flexed his gamesmanship in Tempe - at least so far.
The longtime coach is phenomenal when it comes to making in-game adjustments, is generally great at situational play calling, and has played a large hand in the development of Leavitt into a potential first-round NFL draft talent.
Hines Ward
The 49 year old former NFL great actually has head coaching experience, having been the leader of the San Antonio Brahmas of the then-XFL in 2023 prior to joining the Sun Devil program.
Ward simply appears to be a coach that players gravitate towards and rally behind - there isn't much more to it
In an era where former players are being hired to run programs, it feels like Ward could be one of the few that is ready to take on a mantle - as the way he played appears to be reflected in his approach as a coach: attention to details, a focus on the fundamental, and the mindset of taking things one down at a time.
Brian Ward
The Arizona native and Sun Devil DC for the past two seasons could be an outside the box choice for a program looking to find a new coach.
Ward's track record in Tempe is incredible - the defense was the bright spot of the 2023 squad that only won three games and saw several key players transfer out. In 2024, Ward's creative blitz packages made up for an edge rusher room that struggled at various points, and his penchant for creating havoc in the secondary sealed an appearance in the Big 12 title game for the Sun Devils by virtue of defeating Brigham Young.
Ward isn't a huge name in the coaching world, but he could end up proving an athletic department that gives him a shot correctly.
Please let us know your thoughts on the current staff under coach Dillingham when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.