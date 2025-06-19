How Likely is Arizona State to Make CFP in 2025
Kenny Dillingham has the Arizona State football program humming.
Fan interest is at a 30-year high going into the 2025 season and the program is looking to put forward it's best team since 1996 this season following an 11-3 season in 2024 that saw the team win the Big 12 championship.
The appearance in the College Football Playoff was an unexpected yet fruitful one - the team nearly defeated Texas in the Peach Bowl and gained national respect in the process.
The unexpected piece of the equation was a major one in last season's CFP - as the Sun Devils, Tennessee, Indiana, and Southern Methodist were four schools to make it that were considered long shots to reach those heights before the season began.
The question is - which of those four is the likeliest to reach those lofty goals once again?
Tennessee
The Volunteers have a baked-in advantage of being part of the SEC - who will tend to receive more bids now and in the future.
Some sizable roster turnover leaves uncertainty for the 2025 Tennessee team - but an unexpectedly easier schedule could open the door for the Volunteers.
SMU
SMU could be the team most in line for regression in the ACC - as they play two of the projected top teams in the Big 12 in Baylor and TCU in non-conference play.
They then proceed to play potentially strong ACC squads in Clemson, Miami FL, and Louisville - the Mustangs appear to be the most unlikely program to make it back to the big stage.
Indiana
Indiana could very well make it back to the CFP in 2025.
The non-conference schedule is very weak and coach Curt Cignetti did a quality job of reloading the roster.
A three-game stretch against Illinois, Iowa, and Oregon to begin Big 10 play coupled with a late season road game against Penn State will challenge the Hoosiers much more compared to 2024 - but they could still surprise the nation once again.
Ultimately, Arizona State is likely the play here.
The Sun Devils return 17 starting players from last season, the entirety of the coaching staff, and a potential Heisman contender in Sam Leavitt - while also being the perceived favorite to repeat as Big 12 champs.
