Analyst: Sam Leavitt is Top Heisman Contender
Arizona State's Sam Leavitt is at the top of the football world at the moment.
The redshirt sophomore is eligible to enter the NFL draft in 2026, is coming off of a season in which he won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, and is consistently being mentioned as a contender for national awards in 2025.
Among the fans of Leavitt is college football analyst David Pollack took to his 'See Ball Get Ball' show on Monday to discuss numerous topics.
One of the topics of discussions surrounded how Pollack feels about Leavitt as a potential candidate for the Heisman Trophy as the season rapidly approaches.
"By far the best odds on the board, to me it's Sam Leavitt. Give me Sam Leavitt. I think it's +2500 (odds for Leavitt to win the Heisman) - I'm not putting him below three as best quarterbacks in college football. You play the most important position, I think they are going to be in the College Football Playoff... they're going to be a highly ranked team for this season. They're going to put up silly numbers. He's going to run it, he's going to throw it."
Leavitt has widely been discussed as both a top candidate and a 'dark horse' for the Heisman depending on perspective.
Factors such as playing in the Big 12 and not starring for a program such as LSU or Ohio State could hurt the West Linn, Oregon product, but he has potential to enjoy such a successful season that it'll be difficult for voters to ignore.
Leavitt will re-connect with star WR Jordyn Tyson, while also having a three-headed monster attack at running back.
The targets behind Tyson should be improved as well - in the forms of Alabam transfer Jaren Hamilton and Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss.
Perhaps the most crucial returning piece is OC Marcus Arroyo - the former UNLV head coach was instrumental in easing Leavitt into his own early in the season before he took a turn towards stardom late in 2024.
Read more about Leavitt being snubbed from a 2026 NFL draft big board here, and about his potential replacement in the 2026 season in four star Sun Devil commit Jake Fette here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the potential Heisman candidacy that Leavitt could play his way into in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.