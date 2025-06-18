BREAKING: Former ASU RB Cam Skattebo Agrees to NFL Deal
A former Arizona State legend has now officially realized his NFL dream.
Cam Skattebo has reportedly agreed to terms on his rookie-scale contract with the New York Giants after being drafted early in the fourth round of April's draft.
Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo:
"The #Giants have agreed to terms with RB Cam Skattebo on his rookie deal, sources say. The third pick of the fourth round will sign shortly as he and the team wrap up the spring and head toward training camp."
The little-known Sacramento State running back was courted by Kenny Dillingham one the head coach took over in November 2022.
Skattebo proved to be a revelation from the beginning of his time in Tempe - that success reared it's head in 2024 when the running back scored 21 touchdowns via the ground en route to a fifth place finish in Heisman voting.
Running backs coach Shaun Aguano took to a recent podcast where he discussed Skattebo's importance to the team in 2024.
"Whoever's fitting Cam (Skattebo) from a defensive structure, we take the Cam over anybody else. So if that's a safety fit or a corner fit or a backer fit, we know he's the better player."
"We knew that if we played physical football - and coach Dillingham does an incredible job with our kids. Our game is a physicality. We run the football and try to impose our will."
Skattebo was almost always the player that set the tone in crucial moments of the Sun Devils' successful season.
"When the game is in jeopardy or we need something, he's the guy (Skattebo) that will get it."
That should translate to his rookie season in East Rutherford - as the thunder-and-lightning duo with second year standout Tyrone Tracy Jr. is what Giants GM Joe Schoen is going for in what could be a make-or-break year for the franchise.
Skattebo may not be the feature back, but he should be one that the team can count on to make the right play in key moments of games.
On the front of the Sun Devil roster heading into 2025 - Aguano will look to make up for the lost production of Skattebo with junior Kanye Udoh who transferred from Army, alongside returning backs Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown
Read more about Dillingham taking an honor within the athletic department here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Skattebo's future as an NFL player when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.