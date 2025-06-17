Trenton Bourguet is Invaluable to Arizona State Football
The recent history of Arizona State football is one that is of ups-and-downs.
The Sun Devils are coming off of an incredible 11-3 season that saw the program win the Big 12 in the debut season as a member of the conference.
It wasn't always that way - but the last five years cannot be told without now-coach Trenton Bourguet.
Bourguet hailed from Marana high school in the Tucson area - where he accounted for 86 touchdowns during his career.
The 6'0" quarterback opted to walk-on at Arizona State under Herm Edwards over staying local at the University of Arizona.
He eventually worked towards earning a scholarship but played sparingly prior to the 2022 season.
Bourguet took over for an injured Emory Jones in an October 8 game against the University of Washington.
The Arizona native stepped in and showed unbelievable moxie - throwing for three touchdowns in a loss that proved to cost Washington a spot in the Pac-12 title game.
He then returned as the starting QB two weeks later after Jones was benched - throwing for 435 yards and three scores in a victory over Colorado. He then backed up that showing with another 349 yards in a hard-fought loss to UCLA.
Bourget's final moment of the season was unfortunately an interception that resulted in a 38-35 loss to Arizona - but the fourth year Sun Devil battled to the very end and had an overall quality season in what was a nightmare season for the program as a whole.
Bourguet went into the 2023 season locked in a battle with Drew Pyne and Jaden Rashada for the starting role - it eventually went to Rashada, but injuries allowed the former to see the field once again.
He experienced successful performances against Cal Berkeley, Colorado, and Washington State - but a lower leg injury severely limited his mobility and ability to throw on-platform.
He continued to tough it out - the years of dedication to the program paid off after his eligibility concluded following the 2024 season. He now serves as the assistant running backs coach to Shaun Aguano and has been seen in attendance a local recruiting activities.
Bourguet is a prime example of dedication paying off - the recent history of Sun Devil football couldn't be told without his toughness, sacrifice, and dedication.
