Arizona State Gifts 'Golden Tickets' to Local Recruits
The Arizona State Sun Devils are continuing to carry the university's banner of being a top innovator ever since Kenny Dillingham was hired as a head coach at age 32 in late 2022.
That has continued to be the case when it comes to every aspect of the program - especially recruiting.
The Sun Devils currently boast one of the top 2026 classes and are already looking towards 2027 - Sunday was the first day that coaches could officially interact with prospective recruits.
Dillingham did something entirely unique - he offered six Arizona high school prodigies 'golden tickets' - or scholarships to show that they are of top priority to the Sun Devil program.
The players offered, and a brief tidbit about each one below:
QB Kael Snyder
RB Noah Roberts
WR Zerek Sidney
WR Jai Jones
OL Jake Hildebrand
OL Ben Lowther
Snyder
Snyder hails out of Perry high school and is the 11th ranked player in Arizona for the 2027 class.
He currently holds offers from programs such as Arizona, Utah, Kentucky, Kansas State, Indiana, and Boise State.
Roberts
Roberts is a prospect out of Basha high school that is a consensus four star recruit that reportedly runs a sub 4.40 40 yard dash.
He holds offers from programs such as Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama and USC alongside Arizona State, but the prioritization that the local program is showing could serve them well.
Sidney
Sidney is a product of Desert Edge HS and is a top 300 national recruit in the 2027 class.
He holds offers from Washington, USC, Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Florida State among others.
Jones
Jones hails from Chandler HS and is the 415th ranked player nationally according to 247 Sports.
He holds offers from Washington, Oregon, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, and Cal Berkely alongside the Sun Devils.
Hildebrand/Lowther
Hildebrand is another consensus four star recruit from Basha high that holds offers from Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Baylor, and others.
Lowther is a three star prospect out of Centennial high school that carries offers from Washington, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Iowa State, and Arizona.
