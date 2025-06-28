EXCLUSIVE: Krew Jones Talks Possible Return To Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many talented players at the EDGE position.
One of the players they have been targeting at the EDGE position is Krew Jones from Ridgeline High School. The talented EDGE rusher is a four-star prospect from the state of Utah. He is one of the better player in the class of 2027 at the position, and holds offers from many top schools, including the Baylor Bears, Boise State Broncos, and many more.
"To be offered by Arizona State is a huge blessing. Another chance to go play college ball and be developed at a high level."
There are many coaches the talented prospect is hopewful he can build a relationship with. This includes Coach Reynolds.
"I’m excited to build a relationship with Coach Reynolds. He is an aggressive minded coach who knows how to get results. Seems like he has a ton of energy and definitely someone I would like to learn from."
The talented prospect has already visited the Sun Devils multiple times. He is open to making a return visit down the road.
"I’ve been out there a couple times both for camps. I don’t have anything set up to go back but I would definitely love to get back and learn some more about ASU ball."
There are many schools that have started to stand out for the talented EDGE. Among the list includes Arizona State.
"Currently some schools standing out besides ASU are Oregon, BYU, and Ohio State. All of those schools have a set culture that I fit and I know I’m going to be developed by."
There are many things that comes to mind when the prospect thinks of Arizona State, including Pat Tillman who is a football legend and an American hero.
"Usually when I think of Arizona State I think of Pat Tillman. An amazing football player to gave his life for our country. Terrell Suggs is another baller that comes to mind."
Where do the Arizona State Sun Devils stand in his recruitment? Jones explains more in detail how they are in a good spot.
"The Sun Devils are currently on the top end of my list. They are on the rise when it comes to winning and competing with other schools. On the defensive side of the ball they are explosive. Watching film with their staff, it was easy to see myself producing in their system."
