Arizona State Makes Top 10 For Four-Star Defensive Lineman

While Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have only secured one commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle from four-star wide receiver Nico Bland, the Sun Devils have been named as a finalist for several other top prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star defensive lineman who recently named Arizona State as one of his top 10 schools.

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Names Arizona State in Top 10

On Dec. 10, Rivals' Greg Biggins reported on X that Jon Ioane, a four-star defensive lineman from Tustin High School in Tustin, California, named Arizona State as one of his top ten schools alongside Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, and Washington.

Tustin (Calif.) '27 DL-OL Jon Ioane cut his list of schools to 10 and talked potential official visits and what school is recruiting him hardest

Arizona State has been pursuing Ioane throughout his recruitment process, initially extending the 6'3", 280-pound defensive lineman an offer in March. While the Sun Devils have made a strong enough impression to crack the four-star's top 10, they are currently trailing behind some other programs.

After naming his final 10 schools, Ioane spoke with Biggins about his list. He explained that he doesn't plan on making a decision anytime soon, but noted that he wants to take official visits with Miami, USC, Notre Dame, Washington, and Oregon this summer.

“I want to take as many trips as I can to get a better feel for what the schools are all about," Ioane told Biggins. "I definitely plan to take official trips to Washington and USC. I really want to see Notre Dame, Miami and Oregon too. If I can, I would love to visit all of them but those are the schools I for sure plan to visit before I make my decision.”

While an official visit might not secure the Sun Devils' chances of landing Ioane, bringing him to campus in Tempe would definitely improve their standing with the young defensive lineman. As of right now, it appears that he's most interested in the five programs he listed above, but that can change in the coming months.

Ioane is a prospect worth targeting for Arizona State. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 179 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 23 defensive lineman, and the No. 18 recruit from California.

While the Sun Devils aren't the current favorite to win Ioane's recruitment, making his top 10 at least makes them a legitimate contender to land him. If Dillingham and his staff can make a strong push for him before summer, Arizona State might end up securing a commitment from the four-star defensive lineman.

