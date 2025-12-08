Arizona State Offers Elite 2027 Offensive Tackle

Amid the chaos of the Early National Signing Period for the 2026 class, it was difficult to focus on other recruiting news over the past few days. However, while head coach Kenny Dillingham was securing the best class of his tenure at Arizona State, he and his staff stayed active on the 2027 recruiting trail.

The Sun Devils have been targeting and making progress with several elite 2027 recruits, including a four-star offensive tackle whom the program recently extended an offer to.

Sun Devils Extend Offer to Four-Star Offensive Tackle

On Dec. 2, Dewey Young, a four-star offensive tackle prospect from Kalamazoo Central High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan, announced on X that he had received an offer from the Sun Devils, writing, "Blessed to receive my 20th D1 offer from Arizona State University!"

As Young notes, Arizona State is the 20th Division I program to have extended an offer to him. The young offensive tackle has emerged as one of the top recruits in the 2027 class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 293 overall player nationally, the No. 25 offensive tackle, and the No. 7 prospect from Michigan.

The Sun Devils' offer comes relatively late in Young's recruitment process, as several elite programs have already gained significant traction with him. He's had a busy fall, taking unofficial visits with Auburn, Penn State, Michigan State, Indiana, and Ohio State, and Dillingham will have a lot of work to do to make up ground on the four-star offensive tackle.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 6'5", 285 pounds, Young has the size and frame to compete at the Power Four level. Building through the trenches is crucial for any college football team's success. While Dillingham has found success as a recruiter at ASU, he has never quite been able to land a high school prospect of Young's caliber on the offensive line.

Arizona State is off to a strong start in the 2027 recruiting cycle, already securing Nico Bland, a four-star wide receiver, and being named a finalist for several other top prospects. If they can start making progress with Young as well, the Sun Devils' 2027 class could become one of the best in the program's history.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Young hasn't set a commitment date and probably won't decide until this summer, giving Arizona State plenty of time to build a relationship and get him on campus in Tempe for an official visit.

There's no guarantee that Young is even interested in Arizona State, but offering him at least opens the door for the Sun Devils to land one of the top tackle prospects in the 2027 class.

