Arizona State's Offensive Line Among Best In West
Arizona State football is now just around the corner.
The Sun Devils are in the stretch run of opening year three of Kenny Dillingham's tenure as head coach on August 30 against Northern Arizona - the program is seeking to enter the game ranked in the top 15 in the nation.
The offense is the calling card here for the most part - as offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo returns to call plays, Sam Leavitt returns as a Heisman Trophy candidate, Kanye Udoh potentially slides in as a high level running back, and Jordyn Tyson returns as one of the best wide receivers in the country.
The offensive line is a unit that often gets forgotten about everywhere - Arizona State's included.
The Sun Devils' offensive line still gets some recognition from the outside - Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports believes the unit is the fifth best in the Western part of the nation, and the second best in the Big 12 conference.
More below:
"The Sun Devils rode their polished offensive line to nearly 200 yards rushing per game in 2024. A majority of that unit returns, losing only Luis Cordova and Sirri Kandiyeli to the portal. ASU was able to fill those holes with a couple of big-time transfers of their own: Jimeto Obigbo and Xander Ruggerroli could have an immediate impact. Obigbo should be starting at one of the guard spots. They join returnees Josh Atkins on the outside and interior linemen Ben Coleman and Kyle Scott. ASU should once again be able to push opponents off the line this season."
Coleman and returning starter Max Iheanachor project as potential NFL talents moving forward as well, which stamps the belief that the Sun Devils have a unit that can hang with practically anyone.
It's very possible that the Arizona State offensive line actually turns out to be the second best unit in the Big 12 - Sam Leavitt, Kanye Udoh, and company could be in direct benefit of that.
While some may point to the loss to Texas as an example of the offensive line being 'exposed,' they settled in very well as the game went on and eventually looked the part of the unit that was seen all season.
