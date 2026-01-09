Arizona State Continues Efforts to Build up Offensive Line

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have much work cut out for them in an effort to build a roster that once again competes to finish in the upper-tier of the Big 12.

While the Sun Devils have been successfully filling out positions such as wide receiver, running back, and cornerback - with the trenches being spots that still require requisite attention.

Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele got off to a fair start in December by successfully playing a hand in flipping number one JUCO recruit Jarmaine Mitchell to play one of the two tackle positions, while other positions are up for competition in the months ahead.

Power Four Center Commits to ASU Thursday

Starting power four center Tana Alo-Tupuola committed to Arizona State on Thursday afternoon after a several-day courtship.

"BREAKING: Tana Alo-Tupuola, Georgia Tech's starting 2025 center as a 6-foot-2, 325-pound true sophomore who played 455 snaps, has committed to Arizona State, sources tell SunDevilSource. Will compete to start at center beginning this spring."

Alo-Tupuola's expereince instantly bolsters a line that will see the departure of Kyle Scott, Ben Coleman, and Jimeto Obigbo from last season. It's presumed that the former Georgia Tech center will compete for the starting job over the course of the offseason. It's also worth bringing up that Iowa State transfer Wade Helton did a generally great job when stepping into the center role in 2025, but has the ability to play either guard spot. Former walk-on Makua Pule has the potential to factor in as well.

Arizona State to Get Visit From SEC Tackle

CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz reported on Thursday that the Sun Devils will join Big 12 rival Kansas State in receiving a visit from former Stanford and Oklahoma offensive tackle Luke Baklenko - who spent two seasons at Stanford before playing at Oklahoma in 2025.

"Oklahoma offensive tackle transfer Luke Baklenko also plans to visit Arizona State in addition to his Kansas State visit, a source tells CBS Sports.



Played in every game for OU this year . Was a two-year starter at Stanford before transferring to Oklahoma."

This is absolutely worth noting - as it is assumed that Mitchell fills one of thw two tackle spots, leaving one spot open. The returning Jalen Klemm is a potential candidate to fill in as a starter, but the process behind adding more players to the position is sound.

