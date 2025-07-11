Fans React to Arizona State Target Committing to UCLA
The Arizona State Sun Devils have had a controversial class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Sun Devils have landed many of their top targets, especially on the offensive side, with guys like Jake Fette committing very early on in the cycle.
In fact, the majority of their prospects committed very early on in the cycle. That is part of the issue of what is now happening as the Arizona State Sun Devils continue to miss on prospects that they will hope to land prior to their commitment. While there are some positions they can miss on, there are also other positions where they desperately need another body in the 2026 recruiting class, like the defensive line position group.
The Sun Devils currently only have one defensive lineman committed to them in the 2026 class, with that defensive lineman being Ronald Derrick from Waco, Texas. The Texas high school football star committed to the Sun Devils very shortly after his official visit to Arizona State, to say they were lucky to land him as fast as they were would be the correct analogy.
The 2026 defense alignment is looking to land another player to play right beside him. However, the terror continues for the Arizona State Sun Devils, who consistently have been missing on defense alignment targets in the class.
They missed another big one yesterday as the Sun Devils were beaten out by the UCLA Bruins for one of the best remaining defensive linemen in the class. That player is Massachusetts' own, Marcus Almada.
The Massachusetts high school football star had many schools at the top of his list, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, who would ultimately lose the battle to the UCLA Bruins. The Bruins beat out way more than just the Arizona State Sun Devils. They also beat out the Virginia Cavaliers, the Maryland Terrapins, and many others. This was a major loss for the Arizona State Sun Devils, who consistently have lacked the ability to go and add more depth to a position of need in the 2026 recruiting class.
UCLA fans were quick to celebrate their newest commitment, while Arizona State fans were very unhappy with how things unfolded. Fans were quick to share their reaction on X, which sparked many controversial conversations on what
"Congrats Big Dog," said one fan.
A Bruins fan stated, "welcome home!!"
"Congrats," one fan said.
