Prized Arizona State Commit Re-Opens Recruiting Process
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program is currently in the final stages of completing the 2026 recruiting cycle - one in which they have been reasonably successful in.
The Sun Devils have been particularly effective when it comes to recruiting in Texas - where they had eight commits hailing from before Monday night.
Three-star defensive lineman Ronald Derrick opted to de-commit from Arizona State, thus re-opening his recruitment ahead of National Signing Day on December 3.
Derrick put a simple statement out on X at approximately 7 P.M. - saying this.
"I have decided to de-commit from ASU. Thank you to Coach Dillingham, Coach Reynolds, and Coach Williams. And thank you to everyone for your continued support as I navigate my football journey."
NOTE: Derrick committed to Northwestern on the morning of December 2.
Arizona State on SI covers what the loss of Derrick means, and what to look forward to pertaining to the class moving ahead.
What Loss of Derrick Means
Derrick is a 6'5" defensive lineman who has the aptitude to play on the edge and on the inside. He originally committed to play for the program on June 8 after taking a visit to Tempe two days earlier - he was primarily recruited by DL coach Diron Reynolds during the process.
The loss is fairly sizable, as Arizona State is seeing its top four edge rushers depart from the 2025 team in Justin Wodtly, Clayton Smith, Prince Dorbah, and Elijah O'Neal. Jacob Rich Kongaika is set to run out of eligibility on the interior, while C.J. Fite can declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Julian Hugo is fortunately still committed to play off the edge for Arizona State next season - the other Texas native has worked his way to being considered a four-star recruit in the class according to 247 Sports.
What to be Excited About in 2026 Class
The most obvious reason to be excited is that the Sun Devils have clearly found a blueprint to be competitive in the Texas pipeline - this has much to do with the tangible success that this staff has had with natives such as Keith Abney II, as well as Bryan Carrington's longtime connection to the state.
Among the most tantalizing prospects is four-star quarterback Jake Fette, who is widely considered a top 10 quarterback in the class, as well as four-star running back Cardae Mack, who chose Arizona State over competitors such as Texas Tech and Oregon.
