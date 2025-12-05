Who Takes Over as ASU’s QB in 2026?

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils potentially have a conundrum at hand as the 2025 football season concludes in the coming weeks.

While much of the roster is set to depart, the position that is perhaps the most in question is none other than the quarterback spot, with rumors swirling in recent weeks regarding the future of the incumbent starting player.

Arizona State on SI explores the four most likely options to start the 2026 season opener below.

Sam Leavitt

Leavitt's future in Tempe is uncertain following reports that his representation would be gauging the market to find the potential best deal through the transfer portal.

This isn't ideal for Kenny Dillingham - who will likely have to hit the portal heavy in his own right to retool a roster that is losing multiple players on several key spots of the roster - however retaining Leavitt has to be a paramount priority, as the 20 year old has played a vital role in the Sun Devils' rise over the last two seasons.

Cam Dyer

Dyer is currently serving as the backup to Jeff Sims after being fully cleared in recent weeks from an ACL injury that wa suffered during his senior season of high school.

The highest rated recruit in the state of New Mexico possesses tantalizing talent and deserves a shot to start somewhere - is that possible if Leavitt opts to depart?

Jake Fette

Fette is considered the crown jewel of Arizona State's 2026 recruiting class.

The incoming freshman is set to enroll in the university early, clearing the path to potentially compete for a starting role as a true freshman.

Fette accounted for well over 100 touchdowns in his high school career and projects to be very similar to Leavitt as far as skillsets go - will he actually challenge to be the second true freshman to start the opening game in Arizona State history?

Portal Option

A portal addition becomes incredibly likely if Leavitt does indeed decide to depart in the coming weeks - much like when the Sun Devils added Jeff Sims for good measure.

The expansiveness of the QB portal class and the knowledge of who will be available is slim at the moment, but there's little doubt that coach Dillingham has already been doing homework as to who will be a top target, especially if Leavitt does enter the portal on January 2.

