Is Max Iheanachor An Underrated Draft Prospect?
Kenny Dillingham is just weeks away from opening up his third season as the head coach of the Arizona State football program - the Sun Devils begin play on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
The 2025 season is set to come with significant fanfare, as the program is coming off of both a Big 12 title and a near victory in the College Football Playoff.
The offense was headlined by Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Leavitt, All-Big 12 selection Jordyn Tyson, program legend Cam Skattebo, and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.
The offensive line often gets lost in translation when it comes to a successful offense - this is no different with the Sun Devils.
However, some have began to pay attention to the talent on the line - NFL draft expert Emort Hunt joined Ross Tucker to discuss numerous underrated Big 12 prospects, with Max Iheanachor having a fan in Hunt.
"Yeah, he's someone that reminds me a lot of Darnell Wright that plays for the Bears. Good body lean, good pad level, just moves guys off the spot. He's good on the move. And it's funny because you could take his scouting report and bring it into Spencer Fano of Utah. Both play right tackle. Fano also does a great job of being out on the move... Both guys do a great job in aggressive pass sets, meaning that they are, you know, taking their first step forward to the pass rusher... And both guys I think are first round picks."
First round pick status for Iheanachor would be a lofty conclusion for an Arizona State program that hasn't seen an offensive tackle picked in an NFL draft since 2007.
Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele has been one of many positional leaders that has seen tangible success when it comes to recruiting and developing legitimate talent at the next level. Ben Coleman could join Iheanachor in next April's draft as well.
As far as the 2025 season is concerned, Iheanachor will be a key piece of an offensive line that returns four of five starters - and being a leader of the unit that will be tasked with protecting star quarterback Sam Leavitt.
