Arizona State Star's Future With Program Reportedly Decided

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season did not go according to plan. This is a notion that is widely accepted from within the fanbase.

Beyond the 8-4 record that was earned this season has been the discourse surrounding star QB Sam Leavitt following the redshirt sophomore undergoing season-ending foot surgery in mid-November. Reports surfaced that Leavitt's return to Tempe was doubtful several weeks ago, with the 20-year old failing to show up to the program's banquet on Sunday night potentially serving as an ominous sign.

A report that surfaced on Monday from a local reporter seemingly confirms that the expected will become a reality.

Sam Leavitt Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PHNX Sun Devils reporter Anthony Totri broke news that it is the intention of the soon-to-be junior to enter the transfer portal once the singular window opens on January 2.

BREAKING: Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt intends to enter the transfer portal, per source. pic.twitter.com/buX1MRkIBm — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) December 8, 2025

Totri then went on to explain the reasoning behind why Leavitt is likely to enter the portal on a Monday podcast episode - stating that it has nothing to do with money.

The explained reasoning is that those within Leavitt's camp lack confidence in the Arizona State program building a suitable offensive line ahead of the 2026 season.

Whether the somewhat shaky start from the line played a role in Leavitt's foot injury or not is up for debate, but it is fascinating that the sophomore spoke about having confidence in the program and Kenny Dillingham aptly preparing him for the NFL.

Potential destinations for Leavitt include Miami, Tennessee, Indiana, and Texas Tech.

Leavitt Not Only Player Planning to Enter Portal

Another report on Monday pointed to another departure of a starting player over the last two seasons.

Left tackle Josh Atkins - who was the starting left tackle for the last two seasons - is planning to enter the transfer portal once the window opens on January 2.

Atkins transferred to Arizona State from Hawaii ahead of the 2024 season, slotting in as a regular starter over the last two campaigns in which the Sun Devils have established themselves as a real power in the Big 12 conference.

BREAKING: Arizona State starting OT Josh Atkins plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports⁰⁰The 6’4 315 OT has made 39 consecutive starts at LT & was named a 2025 Team Captain ⁰⁰He’ll have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/hVix4RpSj5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 8, 2025

This decision follows JUCO OT Jarmaine Mitchell flipping his commitment from Georgia to Arizona State last week - which likely slots the 6'8" tackle in as a starting player for the 2026 season. The other domino that needs to fall is RT Max Iheanachor, who has one year of eligibility remaining due to the JUCO ruling, although the NFL draft might be the likely decision in this case.

