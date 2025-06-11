EXCLUSIVE: Isaiah Leilua Talks Early Recruitment From Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many talented 2027 recruits, including Isaiah Leilua. Leilua is a four-star linebacker from Servite High School in Anaheim, California.
The talented 2027 four-star caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his recruitment thus far.
"It's an honor to be offered by Arizona State and very early. They offered me when I was just a freshman, showing that they believe in my talents and ability to develop. Also, it was a great way for me to start the relationship with the whole staff," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
Speaking of the staff, Leilua is looking forward to building a relationship with this coach.
"I look forward to building a relationship with Coach (AJ) Cooper because if I go there, he will be my position coach. The better relationship we have, the better he can coach and develop me, and I know where he’s coming from because of our relationship. We can mesh well because we have that common understanding. Also, Coach Dilly (Kenny Dillingham), the head coach, it’s always good to have a relationship with the head coach. From what I’ve seen, players at ASU can be themselves with Coach Dilly, but with the respect that he is their head coach. That's a great thing to see from a cultural perspective."
The talented recruit has already visited in the past, and has hopes of doing so again later this year.
"I plan to hopefully go back and see a Home game in Tempe. I would love to see these guys get after it on game day, but also witness how that city rallies behind the Sun Devils. If I don't make it this fall, I’ll be back in spring or summer to take my official visits."
Many schools have started to stand out for the talented linebacker inside the state of California. One of the schools to stand out thus far is Arizona State.
"ASU, USC, Notre Dame, stand out right now because coaches have come out to see me, which shows they are highly interested. But the cultures around the school are the selling point. I’ve been around ASU and USC, their cultures are the reason why players are committing, and the recent success in recruiting and in-season. Notre Dame stands out because Coach Bullough (the backers coach for ND) played freshman through senior backers equally the whole season. That gives me a shot and shows his ability to coach and develop guys to play their freshman year, which is my goal going into college ball."
Many things come to mind for the talented target, including the winning culture they have built.
"When I think of ASU, I think of rowdy, relentless ball. I think of winning and competing. This is because I watched their spring practice, and boy, was that a crazy experience. Players and coaches are truly bought into that program."
Where do the Sun Devils stand currently? He explains more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"The Sun Devils are high on my list. During my last spring visit, I was shown lots of love from the staff, and I think my abilities fit well into the scheme that they have. Also, that is a place that I want to be in the future, hoping all things go well with the program. Still have about a year left to make the decision, but the Sun Devils are definitely in the run."
