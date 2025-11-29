Elite 2027 EDGE Names Arizona State in Top 12
Although Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State didn't get the outcome they wanted in the Territorial Cup, losing 23-7 to Arizona, the Sun Devils did get some good news on the recruiting trail over the weekend.
Arizona State's hot streak in the 2027 cycle continued Thursday when a four-star EDGE from the 2027 class included the Sun Devils in his top 12 schools.
Arizona State Makes Top 12 for 2027 Four-Star EDGE
On Nov 27, Cameron Hall, a four-star EDGE prospect from Mansfield Summit High School in Arlington, Texas, named the Sun Devils in his top 12 schools, alongside Baylor, Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and SMU.
Arizona State has been pursuing Hall throughout his recruitment, first offering him in June, and the Sun Devils quickly became a contender to land the 6'4", 235-pound EDGE prospect.
Hall discussed Arizona State's recruitment of him with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman in September and explained that he loves the culture Dillingham has created in Tempe.
- “Coach Dillingham and the coaching staff make me feel energized about the next level and about their culture and brotherhood," Hall told Spiegelman. "I love how they all stand 10 toes for each other and always have each other’s backs. This staff gives me ideas on how to become a better role model and a better football player in general.”
The four-star recruit would be a massive addition to Arizona State's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 242 overall player nationally, the No. 23 EDGE, and the No. 35 prospect from Texas.
While Arizona State is in a solid position with Hall as of now, pulling him out of Texas over the Longhorns, Aggies, Horned Frogs, Mustangs, Bears, and Red Raiders will be no easy task for Dillingham and his staff.
The good news for the Sun Devils is that Dillingham has established a strong pipeline to Texas during his time as Arizona State's head coach, which could help them compete for Hall with the in-state programs.
Hall is the eighth 2027 prospect to name Arizona State as a finalist in his recruitment, joining players like four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr. and four-star wide receiver Zerek Sidney. The Sun Devils haven't secured a commitment yet, but they remain in a strong position with several elite recruits in the cycle.
While landing Hall is not guaranteed for Arizona State, being listed in his top 12 increases the Sun Devils' chances of securing one of the top EDGEs in the 2027 cycle.
Please let us know your thoughts on the latest podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!