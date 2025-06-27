EXCLUSIVE: 2028 QB Ayden Edwards Talks Arizona State Standing
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to make a difference in the world of recruiting and have started to eyeball many of the top recruits in the 2028 recruiting class. This comes at a variety of different positions, including the quarterback position, where they would offer one of the better 2028 QBs in the class.
That QB is Ayden Edwards. Edwards is a Tustin High School football star from Tustin, California, who has hit the ground running early in his recruitment. He holds offers from many schools, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Colorado Buffaloes, the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Oregon Ducks, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and the list goes on and on.
In a recent interview with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI the talented prospect detailed his offer from the Sun Devils, the hope he has to build relationships with specific coaches, visit plans, and so much more.
"I feel really honored and blessed to be offered by Arizona State it’s a blessing," the talented recruit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
There are many coaches with whom the talented prospect is hopeful to build a relationship with. This includes the head football coach Kenny Dillingham.
"I’m looking forward to building more relationships with Coach Arroyo and Coach Dillingham; they're great people."
The talented prospect has visited the Arizona State Sun Devils many times. This doesn't mean he won't come back. If anything, the prospect sees this as more of a reason to return for a visit.
"Yes, I’ve been to campus a lot in tempe and it’s a great place I would love to go back sometime soon!"
There are many schools that have started to stand out. this includes the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"Some schools that are standing out are Oregon, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and Arizona State."
There are many things that come to mind for the Tustin High School football QB when he thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils. He details more.
"When I think of Arizona State I automatically think of the great coaching, great football, and hot weather," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated.
Where do the Arizona State Sun Devils stand in his recruitment? He explains where they stand, even though it is early in his recruiting process.
"It’s still pretty early in my recruitment process, but I would definitely say that Arizona State is up there!"
Please let us know your thoughts on this recruit today when you like our Facebook page when you click here.