EXCLUSIVE: Steven Moore Talks Early Offer From Sun Devils
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to offer many prospects in the 2028 recruiting class. The Sun Devils have made a difference in many of their recruitments, despite not being able to hold verbal contact with these guys away from visits. This won't come into play until next year in the month of June, as on June 15th the contact period opened up for the class of 2027.
One of the prospects that the Arizona State Sun Devils offered is Steven Moore. Moore is a linebacker from the 2028 class who has been offered by many teams. The talented prospect caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail more.
"An Arizona State offer meant a lot to me, simply because of them making the playoffs," Moore stated. "I want to play for a winning program I hate losing."
The talented prospect is hopeful that he will have the chance to visit the Arizona State Sun Devils. He confirmed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI that he has never even visited the state of Arizona and this is something that he is excited about. he also provided a timeline for this visit.
"Yes I plan on catching a game this season I've never been to Arizona and want to see them play while visiting the campus," the talented linebacker confirmed.
There are many schools that have started to stand out for the recruit. He detailed who and why.
"Schools that are standing out to me are UM, Auburn, Syracuse, and UNLV at the moment because they have shown me the most love!"
When the term Arizona State comes to mind, the talented Florida high school football player thinks of one thing specifically.
"When I think of Arizona State, the first thing that comes to my mind is up and coming, they are heading in the right direction."
The Arizona State Sun Devils are a top school for Moore, he confirmed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in a recent interview.
"As of right now, they are one of my top schools," said the talented prospect in his interview. "My family has a great relationship with my family, it's about trust and who has been there for me since the beginning, ASU was one of the first power 4 schools to offer me, I'll never forget that."
