EXCLUSIVE: Jalen Flowers Revisits His Early Arizona State Offer
Jalen Flowers is a 2028 standout from the state of California, as he resides in Palos Verdes Peninsula, California, and attends Palos Verdes High School.
Flowers is one of the better prospects in the 2028 class and holds offers from many schools like Arizona State, Arizona, Louisville, and USC.
"It’s an honor to be offered by Arizona State, especially after the great playoff run they had this last year, and just a good program overall," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many outstanding coaches on the coaching staff. He details which coaches he is mostly looking forward to speaking with and why.
"I’m looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Ward, a great DC with good schemes, and want to get a better relationship with him for sure, and Trent Birch, because he offered me."
Will the talented prospect visit the Arizona State Sun Devils? He explains more in detail if he will be visiting
"Yes, I plan on visiting because I just wanna see what the school looks like, how they run their program and develop their players, and also give an opportunity to build a stronger relationship with the coaches. Don’t have a specific date yet," said Flowers when speaking with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
Are there any schools that have started to stand out for Flowers at this time? He explains why there aren't any that have started to stand out and why that is the case.
"No one is standing out right. Appreciate everyone who offered so far, I’m not focused on that right now."
There are many things that come to mind when he thinks of the Arizona State. This includes the competitiveness they have.
"The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Arizona State is a very competitive team who had a great playoff run last year with grit and shows they're not afraid of any team, just with a name, and will ball against whoever."
He doubles down on no one standing ahead of the other to end the interview with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Currently they stand with everyone else everyone’s cool, but not too worried about that right now."
