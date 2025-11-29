Arizona State Offense Falters in Territorial Cup Loss to Arizona
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) fell against the Arizona Wildcats (9-3,6-3) on Friday night by a score of 23-7 in the regular season finale in front of the Mountain America Stadium crowd.
This marked the final home game for many great Arizona State players, as well as the first home game for WR Jordyn Tyson since October 18.
Arizona State on SI chronicles the game that was between the bitter rivals below.
First Quarter
The Sun Devils started the game with the ball following an Arizona defer in the aftermath of winning the coin toss - the drive stalled out quickly, resulting in Arizona holding reasonably strong field position.
Arizona QB Noah Fifita was sharp throughout the first quarter; however, a fumble forced by Jacob Rich Kongaika turned the ball back in the hands of the Sun Devils, and a key tackle for loss on the next drive resulted in a missed 45-yard field goal.
The Sun Devils finished the first frame of action with possession of the ball in a 0-0 deadlock.
Second Quarter
An 8-play, 90-yard drive in the early stages of the second quarter resulted in a 27-yard touchdown run to atone for the interception earlier in the contest. The drive was catalyzed by receptions by Tyson and Derek Eusebio, as well as a 28-yard run by Raleek Brown.
Arizona's offense was stalled out once again - Justin Wodtly secured a sack for the fifth consecutive game to force a 41-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by CB Keith Abney II. Arizona State remained in front with a 7-0 advantage and the ball going into the stretch run of the first half.
Arizona eventually got the ball back off a missed field goal by Jesus Gomez - Fifita orchestrated a drive that ended with a field goal to cut the ASU lead to 7-3 going into halftime.
Third Quarter
Arizona took advantage of a botched handoff exchange between Sims and Brown - scoring a nine-yard touchdown to cap off a short field they were handed.
The ensuing Arizona State drive ended with a punt, and an explosive punt return by Arizona gifted them field position at the ASU 43-yard line.
Arizona State's defense stood strong once again, but a Sims interception resulted in a prolonged Arizona drive that led to a field goal to take a 13-7 lead.
Fourth Quarter
Arizona began the quarter with a short-range field goal to extend the lead to 16-7. Sims responded by orchestrating a lengthy drive that ended with a fumble recovered by Arizona inside of the red zone.
The Wildcats were largely able to chew the clock in the second half - particularly in the ensuing drive that dwindled Arizona State's chances of a comeback. Arizona sealed the game for good with a one-yard rushing touchdown with 1:56 remaining.
What's Next
The Arizona State hopes of returning to the Big 12 title game have been dashed. They finish the regular season with an 8-4 record and now await which bowl game they will participate in.
