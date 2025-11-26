Elite 2027 Wide Reciever Includes Arizona State in His Top 12
It's becoming increasingly challenging to keep track of how many prospects in the 2027 recruiting class have listed Arizona State as a finalist in their recruitment. The Sun Devils are making big waves this cycle and have a real chance at securing one of the best classes in program history.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham's recruiting hot streak continued Tuesday when a four-star wide receiver and top 65 prospect in the 2027 class named the Sun Devils as one of his final 12 schools.
Arizona State Makes 2027 Four-Star Wide Receiver's Top 12
On Nov 25, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Julian Caldwell, a four-star wide receiver from Argyle High School in Argyle, Texas, is down to his final 12 schools, naming Arizona State alongside Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, and Washington.
Caldwell is a blue-chip prospect in the 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 64 overall player in the country, the No. 10 wide receiver, and the No. 9 prospect from Texas.
While Arizona State has made Caldwell's final 12, the Sun Devils have a lot of ground to make up, as according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Oregon, Texas, and Texas Tech are the three favorites to win his recruitment as of today.
The Sun Devils have been recruiting Caldwell, first extending an offer to him in September 2024. However, he hasn't visited Tempe to meet with the Arizona State coaching staff or see the facilities, which may be why they aren't among his top choices at this time.
The good news for Arizona State is that they still have plenty of time to assert themselves as a serious contender for Caldwell, as the young receiver hasn't set a commitment date and likely will schedule several official visits for this spring and summer.
Dillingham has done a great job during his time with the Sun Devils of building a pipeline to Texas, with several players on Arizona State's roster hailing from the state. That could encourage both Caldwell and his family to see the program as a serious option as his recruitment process advances.
While there's no guarantee that Arizona State will land Caldwell or even be named among his final 10, eight, or five finalists, being included in his top 12 at least allows the Sun Devils to bring in one of the top wide receivers in the country.
