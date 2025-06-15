Arizona State's Leavitt Among Best QB's in 2026 Draft
Sam Leavitt is the talk of many college football and NFL circles alike after the Arizona State quarterback enjoyed a breakout redshirt freshman season in Tempe.
Leavitt is considered a top prospect in next April's NFL draft off the back of a 29 touchdown season and a Big 12 championship.
Where does Leavitt currently slot in the midst of what is expected to be a strong crop of prospects?
The top five prospects currently expected to declare for the draft after the season:
1. Cade Klubnik
Klubnik gets the top spot for now due to the pedigree former five star holds - the Clemson star has also gradually improved since a disappointing start to his college career in 2022.
There are some questions surrounding the QB's overall arm strength, but he remains a quality all-around prospect.
2. Sam Leavitt
Leavitt is listed at 6'2" - the same as Klubnik - and quite possibly holds more arm strength/athleticism at this stage while also being younger.
For now, the redshirt sophomore sits at number two, but do not discount Leavitt as someone who can rise to be the top prospect over the course of the upcoming season.
3. LaNorris Sellers
Sellers brings a strong build of 6'3" and 242 pounds to the table along with a strong arm and an uncanny ability to avoid sacks/tackles.
The dual threat talent could rise to the top of the class much akin to Leavitt - but the dynamic QB does tend to hold onto the ball too long and took part in a simplistic offense in 2024.
4. Garrett Nussmeier
Nussmeier is a dynamic passer who can hit targets at different throwing angles with little effort. His frame is also compact and has more than requisite arm strength to consistently make highlight reel plays.
However, he is also the true definition of a gunslinger - the decision making must improve, and he isn't quite the athlete that the others ahead are at this stage.
5. Drew Allar
Allar has ideal NFL size, arm strength, and the mobility to evade pressure when a pocket breaks down.
Still, the Penn State talent has much room to grow when it comes to consistency - particularly against top-tier opponents, and in the ball placement department - he undershoots targeted receivers on too many occasions.
