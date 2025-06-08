Why Arizona State's Sam Leavitt is NFL Prospect to Watch
It has been and will continue to be well documented that Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State football program has a bright future.
The Sun Devils also have a bright present.
Much of the optimism surrounding the 2025 rendition of Arizona State is based on being bullish on Sam Leavitt ahead of the former four star recruit's redshirt sophomore season.
ESPN college football analyst Jordan Reid appears to be another figure in the sport that is buying stock - naming Leavitt as a prospect to watch ahead of next April's NFL draft - for good reason.
More from Reid below:
Where he excels: "Leavitt was a revelation last season after transferring from Michigan State, passing for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff. He's a calm and poised passer whose 80 QBR was the 10th-best rate in the FBS. Leavitt always seems to be in control and consistently makes the correct play from the pocket. He's at his best in play-action, as he can turn his back to the defense and reset his eyes to make throws."
Where he needs work: "Leavitt has only 13 career starts, so the sample size is relatively small. He tends to be too bouncy in the pocket and needs to be more consistent in taking options that are available to him early in progressions. He'll also face a lot more pressure this season, with star running back Cam Skattebo off to the NFL and the Sun Devils not being a sleeper team anymore after their conference title win. Leavitt will be counted on as the catalyst of Arizona State's offense."
The truth is simple - Leavitt's strengths have been magnified within Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo's offense. His out-of-structure playmaking, big arm, and athleticism raised the ceiling of the Arizona State offense last year. The ceiling could be even higher this season with a roster that could be more balanced.
Leavitt still does have aspects of his game he needs to improve as mentioned above, but the combination of size, arm talent, and natural leadership is one that should have general managers across the NFL showing interest.
Read more about what potential Heisman contention from Leavitt this season could mean for the program long term here, and an important camp invitation the gunslinger recently received here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt's upcoming college campaign and potential to be a top quarterback in the 2026 NFL draft when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.